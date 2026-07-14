Criminal penalties proposed for AI deepfakes involving minors: what else is being suggested

The government is being urged to criminalize the creation of AI deepfakes involving minors, ban sexualized images of children, and strengthen state protection of children from sexual violence and exploitation.

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In Ukraine, the problem of sexual violence, exploitation, and sexualization of children remains one of the most acute issues in the field of child rights protection. Human rights defenders repeatedly emphasize the need to strengthen accountability for such crimes, improve investigation mechanisms, and provide comprehensive assistance to victims.

Special attention is also drawn to the risks associated with the spread of sexualized content involving children on the internet and the use of artificial intelligence technologies to create it.

An electronic petition has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for legislative and organizational changes aimed at strengthening state protection of children from sexual violence, exploitation, and sexualization.

Strengthening penalties and specialized units

The author of the appeal proposes to increase criminal liability for sexual crimes against children with the guarantee of the principle of inevitability of punishment.

It is also proposed to create specialized units within the National Police, Prosecutor's Office, and judicial system that will investigate exclusively sexual crimes against minors and undergo special training.

Additionally, it is proposed to introduce a full-scale "Child's House/Room" model in Ukraine, which involves interviewing the victim child only once in a safe environment with the participation of specially trained specialists.

Among other initiatives are the provision of free long-term psychological, medical, social, and legal assistance to children affected by sexual violence, as well as proper funding for expert examinations, specialized assistance centers, and training for law enforcement officers and judges.

Combating online exploitation and AI-generated content

A separate set of proposals concerns countering the sexual exploitation of children online.

In particular, it is proposed to expand the technical capabilities of law enforcement agencies to detect online networks of child sexual exploitation, introduce modern digital mechanisms for the prompt blocking of relevant materials, and strengthen international cooperation in this area.

The initiative also includes the legislative definition of the concept of "sexualization of the child's image," a ban on the use of sexualized images of children in advertising, media, shows, music videos, and other commercial content, as well as an obligation for social networks to promptly remove such materials.

Furthermore, it is proposed to criminalize the use of artificial intelligence to create fake sexualized images or videos of minors (AI deepfakes), as well as to introduce sanctions for platforms that systematically allow the spread of such content.

Restrictions for convicted persons and accountability of officials

Among the proposed changes is a lifetime ban on working with children for persons convicted of sexual crimes against minors, as well as the annual publication of a state report on combating sexual violence against children.

It is also planned to strengthen the responsibility of officials for violating children's rights during investigations, court proceedings, or the provision of state assistance. Mechanisms for independent control over the observance of the rights of child victims are proposed, along with conducting official inspections in case of justified complaints and ensuring mandatory specialized training for employees of law enforcement agencies, the prosecutor's office, courts, medical, and social services.

Separately, petition No. 41/010323-26ep proposes establishing additional requirements for persons holding leadership positions in state authorities, local self-government bodies, and institutions working with children. In particular, those convicted of sexual crimes against minors should not have the right to hold such positions, and mandatory checks for relevant legal restrictions should be conducted during appointments.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reported that the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 15294 aimed at strengthening the protection of children from sexual crimes and exploitation. The document provides for increased criminal liability for crimes related to child pornography, organizing sexually explicit events involving children, creating places of debauchery, and involving minors in prostitution.

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