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The t.me domain was blocked: what it means for users and how Telegram works now

14:53, 14 July 2026
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Telegram short links in the t.me format stopped opening worldwide after the operator of the .me domain zone, owned by Montenegro, suspended the operation of this domain.
The t.me domain was blocked: what it means for users and how Telegram works now
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Telegram users in various countries faced issues opening short links in the t.me format. The cause was the suspension of the domain's operation by the operator of the .me domain zone. This was reported by Domain Name Wire.

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According to the publication, the domain received a status that blocks its recognition through the DNS system. Because of this, links to channels, groups, user profiles, individual posts, and chat invitations using the t.me address stopped opening.

The .me domain zone belongs to Montenegro. Currently, no official explanations have been released regarding the reasons for the suspension of the t.me domain operation.

Despite this, the Telegram messenger itself continues to operate normally.

After the suspension of the t.me domain, Telegram began automatically using the telegram.me address for links to channels, profiles, and individual posts.

It is worth noting that the telegram.me domain was the main service address since 2014. At the end of 2016, the company switched to the shorter t.me format, which has since been used as the primary format for sharing links.

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