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The State Judicial Administration improved certain approaches to the organizational support of court activities — Accounting Chamber

15:09, 14 July 2026
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However, the Accounting Chamber noted that some measures planned by the State Judicial Administration do not fully eliminate the causes and shortcomings identified during the audit.
The State Judicial Administration improved certain approaches to the organizational support of court activities — Accounting Chamber
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The Accounting Chamber reported that the State Judicial Administration has improved certain approaches to the organizational support of the judiciary in response to recommendations provided following the relevant performance audit. However, some of the measures planned to implement these recommendations require revision.

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The Accounting Chamber reminded that the audit, covering the period 2023–2024 (and a longer period for some issues), found that the activities of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine did not contribute to the effective functioning of the organizational (personnel and material-technical) and financial support system for local and appellate courts. In particular, auditors identified shortcomings in budget planning, instances of unused allocated budget funds, staffing issues, as well as the absence of complete and reliable information within the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine regarding courts' needs for premises.

Following the audit, the Accounting Chamber provided 26 recommendations to the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, the High Council of Justice, the Council of Judges of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

"As of today, some recommendations aimed at improving budget planning, defining performance indicators for the budget program 'Ensuring the administration of justice by local and appellate courts and the functioning of bodies and institutions of the justice system,' have been implemented, and criteria for prioritizing repair and construction works in courts have also been approved," the statement reads.

It was also emphasized that, at the same time, the results of the Accounting Chamber's monitoring indicate that some measures planned by the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine to implement the given recommendations do not fully eliminate the causes and shortcomings identified during the audit. In particular, measures to implement recommendations regarding:

- improving the institutional model of managing organizational support for courts,

- creating a unified digital resource management system,

- updating standards for financial, personnel, and material-technical support of courts,

require revision.

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