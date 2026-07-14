The High Council of Justice approved Ruslana Pyvovarova's candidacy for the position of judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal: what is known about the judge

The High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Ruslana Pyvovarova as a judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The High Council of Justice reviewed materials regarding the submission to the President of Ukraine for the appointment of Ruslana Pyvovarova to the position of judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal.

Information about the candidate

Ruslana Pyvovarova graduated in 2012 from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy with a degree in "Jurisprudence," obtaining the qualification of a lawyer. She has at least seven years of professional experience as an attorney. The commission recognized that the candidate is competent, has integrity, and possesses the state language at the level defined by the National Commission on State Language Standards.

According to the results of the qualification assessment, Pyvovarova scored 729.2 points.

Remarks of the Public Integrity Council

The Public Integrity Council (PIC) drew attention to certain aspects of the candidate's property status.

In February 2015, Ruslana Pyvovarova acquired ownership of an apartment in Kharkiv valued at 648,000 UAH. At that time, her official income from 1998 to 2015 amounted to only 87,768.96 UAH. The PIC also pointed out some discrepancies between the total income for 1998–2022 (924,124.93 UAH) and the cash declared in 2022 (8,000 USD, 85,161 UAH, and 1,320 EUR).

Additionally, the candidate rents an apartment in Kyiv for 24,000 UAH per month but did not provide a copy of the lease agreement.

Candidate's explanations

Ruslana Pyvovarova provided detailed explanations regarding all remarks.

Purchase of the apartment in Kharkiv. According to the candidate, the apartment was purchased in 2015 by her parents using their own savings accumulated from 2005 to 2015. The parents' total income after tax for this period was about 653,000 UAH. Part of the income was converted into US dollars and kept in cash. The apartment's contract price was 648,000 UAH (approximately 18,000 USD). Thus, according to Pyvovarova, the source of funds is official and confirmed.

Cash savings. The candidate explained that a significant part of her income in 2020–2021 (425,600 UAH and 490,800 UAH respectively) was converted into US dollars. In 2022, due to the full-scale Russian invasion and forced relocation from Kharkiv, her income significantly decreased (226,224.73 UAH). Therefore, by the end of 2022, she declared her existing savings.

Apartment rental in Kyiv. Ruslana Pyvovarova stated that she lives in the apartment with a close person and previously with a colleague. The lease agreement was signed by the colleague, who later left without leaving a copy. The apartment owners are abroad and refuse to formally register the lease, citing that the formal owner is their minor child. The candidate claims she repeatedly proposed to formalize the relationship, including remotely, but received refusals.

Decision of the High Council of Justice

After discussion, the High Council of Justice decided to submit a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint Ruslana Pyvovarova as a judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.