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Oleksandra Hertzova elected chairperson of Karlivka District Court of Poltava region

13:03, 14 July 2026
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The judges' assembly elected the chairperson of the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region.
Oleksandra Hertzova elected chairperson of Karlivka District Court of Poltava region
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On Monday, July 13, a judges' assembly was held at the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region, during which the chairperson of the court was elected. This was reported by the court.

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The judges' assembly of the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region elected judge Oleksandr Mykolayovych Hertzov as the chairperson of the court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of a judge of this court.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the chairperson of a local court is elected by the judges of that court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of a judge.

Recall that the chairperson was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

Also, the chairperson was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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