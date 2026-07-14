Oleksandra Hertzova elected chairperson of Karlivka District Court of Poltava region

The judges' assembly elected the chairperson of the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region.

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On Monday, July 13, a judges' assembly was held at the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region, during which the chairperson of the court was elected. This was reported by the court.

The judges' assembly of the Karlivka District Court of Poltava region elected judge Oleksandr Mykolayovych Hertzov as the chairperson of the court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of a judge of this court.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the chairperson of a local court is elected by the judges of that court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of a judge.

Recall that the chairperson was elected of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region.

Also, the chairperson was elected of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

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