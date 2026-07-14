Some households had their natural gas distribution fees canceled: who it concerns

Also, some Ukrainians were exempted from the obligation to submit monthly gas meter readings to the gas distribution system operator.

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The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities adopted a decision according to which household consumers whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and cannot be used in accordance with safe operation requirements will not be charged a fee for the natural gas distribution service.

Additionally, the decision provides for:

no charges for the maintenance of internal gas supply systems in apartment buildings in cases defined by law;

exemption of household consumers from the obligation to submit monthly gas meter readings to the gas distribution system operator during the period when natural gas consumption is impossible and the distribution fee is not charged.

It is noted that the need for amendments was due to the fact that the regulatory acts of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities needed to be brought into compliance with the Law of Ukraine No. 4825-IX, since the natural gas distribution fee is calculated based on the ordered annual capacity, not actual consumption.

"The adopted changes regulate the necessary mechanisms for implementing the provisions of the Law. From now on, citizens who cannot use natural gas due to the consequences of the war because of the danger of using gas equipment will not pay for services they do not actually receive," the Commission stated.

They also emphasized that the resolution comes into force from the day following its official publication.

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