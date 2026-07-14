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In Dnipro, an arbitration manager was detained for promising to sell state property 166 times cheaper for 3 million UAH

15:45, 14 July 2026
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This concerns a 900 sq. m. property that was supposed to be sold through an auction.
In Dnipro, an arbitration manager was detained for promising to sell state property 166 times cheaper for 3 million UAH
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In Dnipro, an arbitration manager who headed the liquidation commission of a state scientific enterprise was exposed. According to the investigation, for a bribe of 3 million UAH, she promised to ensure the sale of the enterprise's real estate with a market value of 15 million UAH for only 90 thousand UAH.

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According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the property in question is 900 sq. m., which was to be sold through an auction. The investigation reports that a potential buyer approached the suspect, intending to purchase the property legally. Instead, she offered, for a reward, to organize its sale at a price 166 times lower than the market value.

To implement the scheme, the arbitration manager promised to retroactively register the man as a tenant of the property — supposedly since 2018 — and to attach forged documents about essential improvements to the property. This was supposed to grant him a preferential right to purchase the property during the auction.

On July 9, the woman was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the first installment of the bribe amounting to 600 thousand UAH, which was transferred to a bank account.

Under the procedural guidance of the Western District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, the arbitration manager was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the prosecutor's request, the court chose a preventive measure of detention with the right to post bail of 5 million UAH.

As previously reported by "Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta," law enforcement exposed a scheme in three regions of Ukraine involving the embezzlement of over 5.6 million UAH of budget funds during the procurement of medical equipment for hospitals. Officials of medical institutions, entrepreneurs, and a representative of the supplier company were involved.

It was established that officials of medical institutions in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions were involved in the scheme. They acted in collusion with representatives of the medical equipment importer company.

According to the investigation, the scheme involved using a network of controlled individual entrepreneurs. The supplier sold equipment to these entrepreneurs at market prices, after which the cost was artificially inflated during public procurement. As a result, hospitals purchased equipment at significantly higher prices, and the difference was siphoned off through intermediaries.

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