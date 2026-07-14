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A failure in Berlin paralyzed the courts: employees were sent home, and suspects may be released

16:39, 14 July 2026
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Court employees doubt that they will be able to resume normal operations anytime soon.
A failure in Berlin paralyzed the courts: employees were sent home, and suspects may be released
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In Berlin, judges and employees of criminal and civil courts have been unable since the morning of July 13 to access electronic files, process cases, or read their emails due to problems with the software license required to connect to the servers, reports Der Spiegel.

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"The entire general jurisdiction court system has been affected," said a representative of the Berlin Higher Regional Court.

He noted that the failure affected all district courts, the criminal court in Moabit, two regional courts, and the Berlin Higher Regional Court. Due to technical problems, all employees were sent home.

"Judges are outraged because we cannot do our work. We have to use pen and paper and hold court sessions without access to case materials," said Stefan Schifferdecker, co-chair of the Berlin branch of the German Judges Association (DRB).

According to him, the most serious consequences threaten criminal courts, as delays in case consideration risk violating legally established detention time limits. In the worst case, suspects may have to be released from detention, Schifferdecker notes.

Der Spiegel adds that court circles have been complaining about IT system problems for several weeks. The first multi-hour failure occurred on July 10. Employees doubt that they will be able to restore normal operations anytime soon.

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