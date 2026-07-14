Heads of scientific institutions will be evaluated based on work results and limited in term of office: what the Council is preparing

In Ukraine, the rules for the operation of state scientific institutions will be changed: what the draft law prepared for the second reading provides.

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In Ukraine, approaches to the management of state scientific institutions may change. Draft Law No. 10424, which provides for the introduction of targeted performance indicators for heads, mandatory strategic planning, and new mechanisms for evaluating the effectiveness of scientific institutions, was considered at a meeting of the Subcommittee on Science and Innovation of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament of Ukraine – Committee members, representatives of central executive authorities, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, sectoral academies of sciences, and public associations.

During the meeting, participants discussed additional proposals from Members of Parliament to the comparative table of Draft Law No. 10424 prepared for the second reading, as well as reviewed its version prepared for parliamentary consideration.

As a result of the review, Committee members supported the inclusion of additional proposals submitted by Members of Parliament – Committee members into the comparative table. In addition, the Subcommittee recommended that the Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the adoption of Draft Law No. 10424 in the second reading and in full.

What does Draft Law 10424 provide?

The draft law proposes new approaches to the management of state scientific institutions. Its main goal is to make the work of heads more transparent, accountable, and focused on achieving specific results.

The document stipulates that each head of a state scientific institution will work according to clearly defined goals and performance indicators, which will be fixed in their contract. The basis for this will be the institution's strategic development plan, which will define its priorities, tasks, and expected results. The head will report annually on the implementation of these plans.

The authors of the draft law note that currently the law does not contain a mechanism for evaluating the work of heads of scientific institutions. Because of this, it is difficult to objectively determine the effectiveness of their activities. The introduction of a system of targeted indicators is intended to provide transparent evaluation criteria, reduce the risks of unjustified pressure from management bodies, and at the same time strengthen the responsibility of heads for the results of the institution's work.

The draft law also provides that a candidate for the position of head will present their own vision for the development of the scientific institution during the competitive selection. If they win, the development program they proposed will become the basis for determining the targeted indicators of their work.

In addition, the document proposes to establish a maximum term of office in leadership positions at one state scientific institution – no more than 10 years in total. This rule will also apply in cases where the institution changes its name or undergoes reorganization, to prevent circumvention of legislative restrictions.

Among other innovations are the legislative definition of the strategic development plan of a scientific institution, regulation of the procedure for preparing and submitting annual reports by heads, determination of the specifics of appointing heads during martial law, as well as creating conditions for renewing leadership and involving younger scientists in the management of institutions.

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