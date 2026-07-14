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The High Council of Justice changed the territorial jurisdiction of eight courts: what will change from July 20

17:31, 14 July 2026
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The High Council of Justice made a decision to change the territorial jurisdiction of court cases of eight courts in Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
The High Council of Justice changed the territorial jurisdiction of eight courts: what will change from July 20
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The High Council of Justice announced a decision to change the territorial jurisdiction of court cases from July 20 as follows:

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  • Bilokurakynskyi District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Sofiivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Bilovodskyi District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Sofiivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Starobilskyi District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Petrikivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Troitskyi District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Petrikivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Lysychansk City Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Ternivskyi City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Aydar District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Pokrovsk City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Popasna District Court of Luhansk region by transferring it to Pokrovsk City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region;
  • Vasylkivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region by transferring it to Amur-Nyzhnodniprovskyi District Court of the city of Dnipro.

It is noted that this decision was made following the submission of the Head of the Supreme Court regarding the change of territorial jurisdiction of court cases of the mentioned courts.

The High Council of Justice also instructed the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, if necessary, to take measures regarding the secondment of judges from Bilokurakynskyi District Court of Luhansk region, Bilovodskyi District Court of Luhansk region, Starobilskyi District Court of Luhansk region, Troitskyi District Court of Luhansk region, Lysychansk City Court of Luhansk region, Aydar District Court of Luhansk region, Popasna District Court of Luhansk region, and Vasylkivskyi District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region to administer justice.

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