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Ukraine Introduces a National Medicine Verification System: How It Will Work

17:15, 14 July 2026
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The organization will play a key role in the operation of the national verification system, which will allow checking the authenticity of medicine packaging and increase transparency in the circulation of medicines on the market.
Ukraine Introduces a National Medicine Verification System: How It Will Work
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In Ukraine, the Association "National Organization for the Verification of Medicinal Products" (NOVLP) has been officially registered. The state registration of the organization took place on July 10, 2026, the Ministry of Health reported. 

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The Ministry of Health noted that the creation of NOVLP is an important step for the development of the pharmaceutical industry and initiates the establishment of a national system for the verification of medicinal products based on European approaches.

The main goal of the organization is to prevent and combat the circulation of counterfeit medicines in Ukraine in cooperation with European colleagues and the European Medicines Verification Organization. NOVLP will play a key role in the functioning of the national system, which will allow verifying the authenticity of medicine packaging and increase transparency in the circulation of medicines on the market.

Verification of medicines using 2D coding has become the primary solution for many developed countries worldwide, as it allows detecting counterfeit drugs already in circulation and preventing their further spread. The creation of the National Organization brings Ukraine closer to implementing such a system and is part of the implementation of European Union standards.

The founders of NOVLP are leading professional associations of medicine manufacturers: NGO "Association of Employers' Organizations of the Medical and Microbiological Industry of Ukraine," Association "Medicine Manufacturers of Ukraine," NGO "Association of Representatives of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers," HS "Association of Innovative Medicine Manufacturers," and NGO "Association of Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers."

The Ministry of Health emphasized that it will continue to actively participate in the implementation of the medicine verification system within its powers. The ministry also expressed gratitude to international partners, particularly the SAFEMed project "Safe, Accessible, and Effective Medicines for Ukrainians," as well as to all participants in the process for cooperation and constructive dialogue.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has taken another step toward the practical implementation of the medical cannabis use system. By the Ministry of Health order dated May 29, 2026, No. 706, changes were made to the Rules for the Production (Manufacture) and Quality Control of Medicines in Pharmacies. The document for the first time clearly defines how Ukrainian pharmacies should manufacture medicines from the plant substance cannabis, who has the right to do so, how their quality will be controlled, and under what conditions such medicines can be obtained by patients.

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