Stretch ceiling with defects: court obliged contractor to return 124,500 hryvnias to the customer

The appellate court confirmed the customer's right to terminate the contract for the installation of a stretch ceiling due to improper performance of its terms.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Khmelnytskyi appellate court upheld the local court's decision to terminate the contract for the installation of a stretch ceiling and to recover 124,500 UAH of the advance payment in favor of the customer. The court rejected the contractor's appeal. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi appellate court.

As established by the court, in August 2025 the customer concluded a contract with an individual entrepreneur for the installation of a stretch ceiling with a total cost of 178,000 UAH. On the same day, she paid an advance of 124,500 UAH. The installation work, which began in September, remained unfinished because the ceiling sheets did not match the room dimensions and had defects, and some components were of poor quality.

After sending a claim demanding the completion of the work on time and unsuccessful attempts to resolve the situation, the customer filed a lawsuit to terminate the contract and recover the advance payment.

The Dunaivtsi District Court of Khmelnytskyi region satisfied the claim. The individual entrepreneur appealed the decision. In her appeal, she stated that the local court unjustifiably based its conclusion on the construction and technical expertise, as the inspection of the object was conducted without her notification.

The appellant argued that the damages recorded by the expert could have been caused by third parties, and the detected defects were local and not significant, so they could not be grounds for contract termination. Moreover, by recovering the entire advance payment in favor of the plaintiff, the court did not address the issue of returning materials and components that remained with the customer.

The appellate court agreed with the local court's conclusion – the contractor improperly fulfilled contractual obligations: provided materials and components with defects, did not eliminate them after the customer's request, and did not complete the installation work within the specified time. According to the Civil Code of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Rights Protection," this is grounds for contract termination and refund of the paid advance.

The appellate court found the arguments of the appeal regarding the inadmissibility of the construction and technical expertise conclusion to be unfounded. The panel of judges noted that the expert opinion complies with procedural law requirements, confirms the presence of material defects and unfinished work, and was not refuted by other evidence. The appellant's arguments about the installation being performed by third parties were also not confirmed (under the contract, she was obliged to perform these works).

The court also rejected the contractor's claim of unjust enrichment of the customer. The panel of judges pointed out that the contract conditions provide the contractor the right to dismantle installed structures and return materials and components in case of contract termination, so recovering the advance payment itself does not indicate unjust enrichment of the plaintiff.

The full text of the appellate court ruling in case No. 674/1934/25 will be available in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.