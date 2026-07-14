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Under What Conditions Can a Person with a Disability Be Mobilized

19:03, 14 July 2026
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The law preserves the right to voluntarily join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Under What Conditions Can a Person with a Disability Be Mobilized
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Persons with disabilities have the right to deferment from conscription during mobilization; however, this right must be properly documented and reflected in the state register "Oberih". 

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According to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine No. 3543-XII "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," citizens officially recognized as having a disability of group I, II, or III have the right to deferment. At the same time, possession of a disability certificate or reference alone does not automatically mean deferment is granted.

The Cherkasy Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Protection (TCRCSP) noted that, according to current legislative changes, territorial recruitment centers no longer accept applications from citizens for the issuance or extension of deferments.

Deferment can be arranged in two ways. The first is through the "Reserve+" application. If information about the disability is entered by the Ministry of Social Policy into electronic registers, the request is processed automatically within 48 hours, after which an electronic military registration document with the appropriate mark appears in the application.

The second way is to personally apply to any Administrative Service Center. The administrator scans the original documents and submits them electronically for consideration by the commission at the TCRCSP. A decision is made within 14 days.

The TCRCSP emphasized that according to the law, persons with disabilities are not subject to forced mobilization. However, problems may arise if the right to deferment was not timely issued or extended, the previous deferment expired and data were not updated in the registers, or the disability status was changed or canceled following a repeated medical examination.

The law also provides for the possibility of voluntary military service. Persons with disabilities may enter into a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine at their own discretion, provided their health condition allows and it does not contradict the conclusion of the military medical commission.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", law enforcement in Odessa region uncovered a marriage scam to evade military service. In particular, a resident of Odessa region was detained who organized fake marriages for servicemen in exchange for money so that they could be released from service and leave the country.

It is noted that the woman, who has a group II disability, repeatedly married servicemen. Those, using the status of the husband of a person with a disability, were released from service and left abroad. After the "honeymoon" month, the woman returned to Ukraine and filed for divorce.

 

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