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The Armed Forces of Ukraine Introduced an Electronic Outpatient Journal: What Changes Await Military Medics

20:15, 14 July 2026
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From now on, information about outpatient appointments is entered immediately in electronic form into the Armed Forces Medical Information System.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine Introduced an Electronic Outpatient Journal: What Changes Await Military Medics
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The Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (MIS AFU) has introduced a unified electronic outpatient journal for the military healthcare sector. From now on, information about outpatient visits will be entered directly into the MIS AFU in electronic form. Healthcare professionals will no longer have to duplicate the same information across multiple journals and forms, as the new electronic journal replaces more than 10 paper-based medical record forms.

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According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the changes were introduced under Order No. 92 of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dated June 11, 2026. The system will contain key information about outpatient care, including servicemembers’ visits, examination and test results, prescribed treatment and medication, referrals, and medical recommendations.

The data entered into the MIS AFU will also make it possible to prepare the necessary medical documents and reports more quickly. These include medical profiles, health certificates, specialist consultation reports, documents required for examination by a Military Medical Commission (MMC), and referrals for further examinations.

As part of the transition to electronic record-keeping, a number of paper forms have been discontinued. These include outpatient medical records, outpatient registration books, procedure cards, laboratory test journals, physiotherapy and dressing logs, and other primary medical record documents.

The reform does not provide for the digitization of existing paper forms. Instead, these forms are being abolished, and all new information will be entered directly into the secure Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the new approach creates a unified environment for managing medical information and lays the groundwork for the further development of electronic healthcare services in the Armed Forces.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the government has also simplified frontline access to narcotic painkillers for combat medics. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the rules governing the handling of these medicines.

In particular, the government has discontinued the use of civilian medical reporting forms in combat conditions. Combat medics may now use simplified military documentation, including the Wounded Soldier Card, which enables the rapid and legally compliant recording of administered medicines directly on the battlefield.

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