In Kyiv: Temporary Traffic Restrictions Announced for 15 July

On July 15, some streets will be closed due to the visit of foreign delegations.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On Wednesday, 15 July, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in central Kyiv due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Administration of Ukraine.

Residents and visitors to the capital are urged to take this information into account when planning routes and to choose alternative travel methods in advance.

Recall that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit Kyiv on 15 July.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.