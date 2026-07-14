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In Kyiv, Three Pensioners Gave over 8 Million UAH to Scammers Posing as SBU Agents during a "Check"

20:44, 14 July 2026
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The savings obtained from the pensioner were transferred by the suspect to the crypto account of unknown persons through currency exchange.
In Kyiv, Three Pensioners Gave over 8 Million UAH to Scammers Posing as SBU Agents during a "Check"
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In Kyiv, three pensioners became victims of scammers who pretended to be SBU officers and seized over 8 million UAH under the pretext of checking their savings. Two couriers suspected of complicity in the fraud were identified. 

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According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in one of the episodes in the Dnipro district, an 86-year-old man received a call from unknown persons who informed him that the SBU allegedly suspected him of treason and financing the aggressor country (Russia). To conduct the "investigation," he was asked to hand over all his savings for verification and personally write a statement about transferring the funds for "declaration." The pensioner gave the pseudo-law enforcement officer 63,300 US dollars and 48,120 euros in bribes. The money was promised to be returned after the cheque.

Law enforcement officers established that the suspect transferred the received funds to the crypto account of unknown persons after exchanging the currency.

Using a similar scheme, a 77-year-old resident of the Solomyansky district was deceived. After conducting a "search" via video call, the scammers convinced the man to hand over over 13,000 US dollars, 29,000 euros, and 60,000 hryvnias for "verification" totaling over 2.1 million UAH.

A 70-year-old woman also became a victim of fraud. Pretending to be a special service officer, the scammers took from her 14,000 US dollars and 144,000 hryvnias through a courier for "verification."

It has now been established that in all three cases, the couriers were men aged 2331.

Their actions have been qualified as complicity in fraud (Part 5, Article 190, Criminal Code of Ukraine). Law enforcement officers are identifying the scheme’s organizers.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", a 29-year-old resident of the Donetsk region was suspected of large-scale fraud. According to the investigation, the man deceived a woman whose husband was held captive by the Russian Federation, promising to help with his return to Ukraine. Law enforcement officers charged the man who, according to the investigation, pretended to be capable of influencing the prisoner exchange process. The suspect convinced the woman that he had connections with influential persons who could allegedly help include her husband on the exchange lists and ensure his return to Ukraine.

 

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