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The Head of the Logistics Department of the Training Regiment Stole Products Worth Half a Million UAH from the Armed Forces Warehouses — SSU Announced the verdict

21:26, 14 July 2026
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59 episodes of theft of products from the food warehouses of a restricted facility were documented, totaling almost half a million hryvnias.
The Head of the Logistics Department of the Training Regiment Stole Products Worth Half a Million UAH from the Armed Forces Warehouses — SSU Announced the verdict
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The head of the logistics department of the training regiment, who was detained by the SSU in May 2025 for embezzling food supplies of the military unit, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also stripped of the military rank of "major".

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The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the official was involved in 59 episodes of theft of products from the food warehouses of a restricted facility. The total amount of damages is almost half a million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the head of logistics secretly loaded food products into his own vehicle and transported them outside the military unit.

He involved his subordinate — the head of the canteen — in the scheme, who has been suspected and is awaiting trial.

Part of the stolen products was supplied by the official to local shops and cafes for sale. The proceeds were shared between him and the owners of the trading establishments. Other goods he kept for himself or sold to acquaintances.

During searches at the official's residence, law enforcement officers found money obtained illegally, as well as wholesale batches of food products.

The court found him guilty under Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — theft, embezzlement, extortion by a serviceman of military property committed under martial law conditions.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Supreme Court, in a panel of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, considered a case regarding the legality of excluding a Security Service of Ukraine colonel from the personnel lists during his treatment.

The dispute concerned the appeal against the order of the Ukrainian Scientific Research Institute of Special Equipment and Forensic Examinations of the SBU on the exclusion of the SBU colonel from the personnel lists, as well as the issue of the proper way to protect the violated right in case of such exclusion.

 

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