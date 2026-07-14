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Selling Products "by Hand" in Unauthorized Places: When a Fine Can be Imposed

21:09, 14 July 2026
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Selling "by hand" on streets, squares, courtyards, entrances, parks, and other unauthorized places entails the imposition of a fine.
Selling Products "by Hand" in Unauthorized Places: When a Fine Can be Imposed
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The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has issued a warning regarding the risks associated with purchasing food products from unauthorised street vendors. A significant number of consumer complaints relate to substandard products sold in breach of safety regulations.

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The agency stressed that products sold in unauthorised locations, from improperly equipped vehicles, in unsanitary conditions, and without undergoing veterinary and sanitary inspection, could pose a genuine threat to consumers' health.

The State Service reiterated that official venues for trading food products are grocery stores and agro-food markets.

Since 5 December 2024, Hygienic Requirements for Agro-Food Markets have been in force in Ukraine. These requirements stipulate that food products must comply with legislation on safety and specific quality indicators, be stored under the requisite temperature conditions, be accompanied by legally mandated documents, meet established safety parameters, and be properly labelled or contain essential information for the consumer.

Concurrently, the State Service noted that the prevention of trade in unauthorised places falls within the remit of the National Police and local self-government bodies, in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On the National Police" and "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine."

According to Article 160 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences, selling "by hand" on streets, squares, courtyards, entrances, parks, and other unauthorised places incurs a fine.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", online food ordering has become routine for many Ukrainians; however, alongside convenience, the risks of purchasing goods of unknown origin or inadequate quality are increasing. To prevent issues, it is advisable to ensure that the seller operates legally and that the buyer receives comprehensive product information before making a purchase.

 

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