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Men are Offered a One-Year Deferral from Mobilisation Following the Birth of a Child

20:20, 14 July 2026
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The Cabinet of Ministers is urged to initiate legislative changes that would provide men with a one-year deferral from mobilization after the birth of a child.
Men are Offered a One-Year Deferral from Mobilisation Following the Birth of a Child
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In Ukraine, discussions are ongoing regarding potential mechanisms to support birth rates and families with children during martial law. A petition has been registered on the Cabinet of Ministers' website, proposing a one-year deferral from mobilisation for men following the birth of a child. The author believes this could be a crucial step in supporting young families.

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Rationale for Proposed Changes

The petition's author highlights that Ukraine is experiencing a sharp decline in birth rates, a consequence of the full-scale war, mass migration, and economic hardships. They suggest that a key reason young families postpone having children is the risk of the father being mobilised immediately after the child's birth.

The petition notes that, under Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation," a deferral is currently granted to those liable for military service who have three or more children. However, the author argues that many families are hesitant to have even their first or second child due to concerns about the mother and child being left without the father's support.

Proposed Amendments

Petition No. 41/010324-26ep requests that the Cabinet of Ministers develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law. This legislation would grant men (fathers) a guaranteed one-year deferral from conscription during mobilisation, commencing from the child's birth.

According to the initiator, adopting these changes would:

  • Stimulate birth rates and provide support to young families.

  • Ensure the father's support for the mother and newborn child during the crucial first year of life.

  • Lessen the risk of postpartum depression and alleviate childcare burdens during wartime.

  • Allow families time to adapt after a child's birth and establish a financial foundation during the mother's maternity leave.

 

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