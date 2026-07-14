The Spiritual Anthem Can Be Officially Performed According to Uniform Rules During Ceremonial Events: Committee Supported the Resolution

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that parliament urgently adopt the resolution on the Spiritual Anthem. It also called for accelerating the consideration of bills in the fields of culture and tourism, and reviewed the audit results of the State Agency for Tourism Development along with plans for its future work.

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The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy convened a regular meeting to review legislative initiatives in the cultural sphere, hear the audit results of the State Agency for Tourism Development, and discuss future work priorities.

A key agenda item was Draft Resolution No. 15383 on the Spiritual Anthem of Ukraine. The Committee highlighted that the document aims to ensure a unified approach to performing the Spiritual Anthem during state and ceremonial events, thereby strengthening historical memory and cultural identity.

Following its review, the Committee recommended that the Verkhovna Rada include the draft resolution on the agenda, designate it as urgent, and adopt it in its entirety as a basis.

During the discussion, deputies emphasised the parliament's need to expedite the consideration of important humanitarian bills. These included legislative initiatives concerning the evacuation of museum valuables during martial law, the introduction of liability for cultural genocide, the development of patronage and tourism, and other issues long awaited by the cultural community.

Committee members supported the proposal to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada leadership, requesting the urgent inclusion of these bills in the agenda of upcoming plenary sessions. It was also decided to record this position in the meeting minutes and prepare an official appeal from the parliamentary committee.

The second agenda item involved deputies receiving information from the Accounting Chamber regarding the financial audit results of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

Auditors reported that the agency's financial statements accurately reflect its financial condition, and most recommendations from the inspection have either been implemented or are

nearing completion. The discussion also highlighted that a crucial step for the tourism industry's development would be the adoption of a new edition of the Law of Ukraine "On Tourism," which would introduce modern European approaches to regulating the sector.

Following the review, the Committee noted the audit results and recommended that the State Agency for Tourism Development, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development ensure full implementation of the Accounting Chamber's recommendations, informing the Committee by 30 October 2026.

Additionally, the Committee provisionally approved holding committee hearings on 16 September on the development of family forms of upbringing. This event, scheduled for the eve of Adoption Day, will focus on current issues of state policy in child rights protection.

Deputies also discussed preparations for an offsite Committee meeting in Odesa, a separate meeting concerning the Committee's international activities, the work of Ukrainian delegations in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, and the functioning of the International Registry of Damages (RD4U) caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

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