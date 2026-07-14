Will ATMs Dispense the 2000 Hryvnia Banknote — NBU's Response

The National Bank emphasized that it presented the new banknote in advance — two months before its circulation date.

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As is known, the National Bank of Ukraine announced the expansion of the hryvnia denomination range — a new 2000 hryvnia banknote is being introduced into cash circulation. The new bill will enter circulation on September 4, 2026.

Later, the National Bank explained whether ATMs and payment terminals need to be reconfigured for the new banknote and how long this might take.

The regulator emphasized that it presented the new banknote in advance — two months before its circulation date, in particular to give banks and non-bank institutions the opportunity to timely configure their equipment (ATMs, self-service complexes) to accept and dispense the new banknote.

“For this purpose, the National Bank will provide banks, cash-in-transit companies, and companies responsible for configuration and maintenance with free technical capability to carry out equipment adjustments for sorting and processing cash, ATMs, payment terminals, etc.,” the NBU added.

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