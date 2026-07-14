What Happens to Property Confiscated at Customs: Who Sells Cars and Goods After a Court Decision

Customs authorities do not engage in the sale or further disposal.

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After a court decision on the confiscation of goods or vehicles in cases of customs violations becomes legally binding, such property is transferred to the state's disposal. At the same time, customs authorities do not engage in its sale or further disposal.

Who Manages Confiscated Property

If the court decides to confiscate goods or vehicles in favor of the state, after the decision becomes legally binding, the customs office transfers such property to the state enforcement service authorities.

It is the state enforcement officers who ensure the execution of the court decision and organize the further disposal of confiscated property in accordance with legal requirements.

How Confiscated Goods and Vehicles Are Sold

Confiscated property can be sold:

through electronic auctions;

at a fixed price — in cases provided by law.

The procedure for disposal is determined by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The organizer of electronic auctions is the state enterprise "SETAM." Information about the property put up for sale and the possibility to participate in the auctions is available on the enterprise's platform.

What Happens If the Property Could Not Be Sold

If the confiscated property was not sold in the prescribed manner, the state enforcement service authorities decide on its further fate.

Depending on the type of property and legal requirements, it may be:

transferred free of charge to recipients defined by law;

sent for recycling;

disposed of;

destroyed.

Such decisions are made by special commissions created by the state enforcement service authorities. Representatives of customs authorities are also part of these commissions.

Customs Does Not Sell "Confiscated" Property

Customs authorities emphasize that they do not sell confiscated property through stores, retail chains, or online shops.

Customs authorities are also not related to the activities of stores whose names include the words "confiscated," "customs confiscated," or similar.

The use of such names is a commercial decision of business entities and does not mean that the goods originate from customs authorities or are sold on their behalf.

The procedure for handling confiscated property is regulated, among others, by the Law of Ukraine "On Enforcement Proceedings," Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolutions No. 1724 dated December 26, 2001, and No. 985 dated July 11, 2002, as well as regulatory acts of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine regarding the sale of seized property.

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