  1. Sud Info

Who is Who in the Administrative Process — Court Explanation

07:00, 15 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Each participant in the process has their own role, rights, and responsibilities.
Who is Who in the Administrative Process — Court Explanation
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Fifth Administrative Court of Appeal reminded that when a case goes to an administrative court, various participants take part in the process. Each of them has their own role, rights, and responsibilities.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The plaintiff is the person who applies to the administrative court for the protection of their rights, freedoms, or interests. It is the plaintiff who believes that the decision, action, or inaction of a public authority has violated their rights.

The defendant is, in most cases, a state authority or local government body, their official or employee, or another public authority whose decisions, actions, or inactions are being challenged.

Third parties are participants whose rights or obligations may also be affected by the court's decision. They may support one of the parties or participate in the case without independent claims.

The representative is a person acting on behalf of a participant in the case. This may be a lawyer or another person in cases provided by law.

And, of course, the court is an independent and impartial arbiter who examines evidence, evaluates the parties' arguments, and makes decisions according to the law.

It is important to remember: regardless of the procedural role of a participant in the case, all are endowed with rights and responsibilities defined by law.

It is the observance of the principles of equality of the parties, adversarial proceedings, and the rule of law that ensures a fair consideration of the administrative case.

Administrative justice is primarily about protecting human rights in their relations with the state. Understanding who performs which role in the process helps to better navigate the court procedure.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Fake Diagnoses for MSEC: The Supreme Court Released a Doctor from Liability Due to a Procedural Court Error

The doctor avoided punishment due to the statute of limitations. The Supreme Court emphasised the duty of appellate courts to check the statute of limitations and explain to the person their right to be released from liability.

The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla

The incident occurred on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway when the patrol police stopped a Tesla Model S driven by the judge due to recorded traffic violations.

Punishments for Fatal Traffic Accidents to Be Toughened: New Prison Terms and License Revocations for 15 Years Proposed in Parliament

Imprisonment, fines, and new penalties for drivers: Parliament proposes significantly increasing liability for dangerous traffic violations.

The HQCJ Refused to Dismiss Serhiy Stupak — the HCSJ Returned Him for Continuation of Qualification Assessment

Judge Serhiy Stupak remains in office: the HCSJ rejected the HQCJ's submission for dismissal based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 161 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]