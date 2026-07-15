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Employee Injured Due to Shelling: What the Employer Should Do

07:44, 15 July 2026
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All possible measures must be taken to assist the victim, organise the provision of first aid, and, if necessary, ensure their delivery to a healthcare facility.
Employee Injured Due to Shelling: What the Employer Should Do
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If an employee is injured while performing their job duties due to shelling, bombing, or the destruction of their workplace as a result of hostilities, the employer is not permitted to conduct an independent investigation into such an incident.

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The State Labour Service has reiterated that all such accidents are subject to a special investigation, in accordance with the Procedure approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 337, dated 17 April 2019. Special investigation commissions are formed exclusively by orders of the State Labour Service or its regional bodies.

Before the commencement of a special investigation, the employer must undertake several mandatory actions. These include taking all possible measures to assist the injured employee, organising the provision of first aid, and, if necessary, ensuring their transportation to a healthcare facility.

Furthermore, the accident must be reported immediately to the direct supervisor, the occupational safety service, or another authorised person within the enterprise, as well as to the employer.

No later than the next working day, the employer must submit a written or electronic notification of the accident, using the prescribed form, to the regional body of the State Labour Service, the regional body of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the military administration (military-civil administration, local state administration, or local self-government body), as well as other institutions specified by the Procedure.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", citizens whose housing has been damaged or completely destroyed due to Russian shelling should be aware of the possibility of receiving state compensation through the 'eRecovery' programme.

Applications can be submitted online via the portal or the 'Diia' app, or in person at an Administrative Services Centre or through a notary. This information is provided by the Ministry of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine.

 

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