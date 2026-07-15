How to Pass Airport Security Faster – A Simple Way to Avoid Queues

There is a trick that can help travelers quickly pass security using "psychology."

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Passengers who want to pass airport security faster are advised to choose the left lane if possible. Most people intuitively join the right queue, so the left one is often less crowded.

As experts advise, if you have the option to choose a lane for security control, pick the left one. Most passengers are right-handed and subconsciously prefer the right lane, so the left lane is usually a bit calmer.

In addition, the airport reminded about the possibility to use the paid FastTrack service, which allows passing security and passport control through priority lanes.

At the same time, experts recommend preparing in advance for security control. Passengers are advised to choose footwear that is easy to take off and put on, avoid complicated belts, a large amount of jewelry, and not to keep unnecessary items in their pockets.

The airport also recommends dressing in layers, as the temperature on board the plane can change. In particular, an extra sweater will be useful not only for warmth but can also be used as a pillow during the flight.

As previously written by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is worth not only choosing a route but also carefully familiarizing yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services as well as to receive reliable information about them.