  1. Society

How to Pass Airport Security Faster – A Simple Way to Avoid Queues

07:26, 15 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
There is a trick that can help travelers quickly pass security using "psychology."
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Passengers who want to pass airport security faster are advised to choose the left lane if possible. Most people intuitively join the right queue, so the left one is often less crowded.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As experts advise, if you have the option to choose a lane for security control, pick the left one. Most passengers are right-handed and subconsciously prefer the right lane, so the left lane is usually a bit calmer.

In addition, the airport reminded about the possibility to use the paid FastTrack service, which allows passing security and passport control through priority lanes.

At the same time, experts recommend preparing in advance for security control. Passengers are advised to choose footwear that is easy to take off and put on, avoid complicated belts, a large amount of jewelry, and not to keep unnecessary items in their pockets.

The airport also recommends dressing in layers, as the temperature on board the plane can change. In particular, an extra sweater will be useful not only for warmth but can also be used as a pillow during the flight.

As previously written by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is worth not only choosing a route but also carefully familiarizing yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services as well as to receive reliable information about them.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Fake Diagnoses for MSEC: The Supreme Court Released a Doctor from Liability Due to a Procedural Court Error

The doctor avoided punishment due to the statute of limitations. The Supreme Court emphasised the duty of appellate courts to check the statute of limitations and explain to the person their right to be released from liability.

The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Yuriy Drach from Zhytomyr after refusing a sobriety test while driving a Tesla

The incident occurred on the Zhytomyr – Chernivtsi highway when the patrol police stopped a Tesla Model S driven by the judge due to recorded traffic violations.

Punishments for Fatal Traffic Accidents to Be Toughened: New Prison Terms and License Revocations for 15 Years Proposed in Parliament

Imprisonment, fines, and new penalties for drivers: Parliament proposes significantly increasing liability for dangerous traffic violations.

The HQCJ Refused to Dismiss Serhiy Stupak — the HCSJ Returned Him for Continuation of Qualification Assessment

Judge Serhiy Stupak remains in office: the HCSJ rejected the HQCJ's submission for dismissal based on subparagraph 4 of paragraph 161 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine.

Over 5 billion UAH to be allocated for restoration of the Chornobyl NPP confinement after enemy attack

The decommissioning program of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is proposed to be updated until 2036 and supplemented with new safety measures.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]