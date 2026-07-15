Military Unit did not Pay a Soldier 1 Million UAH — Did the Court Side with Him

The plaintiff applied to the military unit for the appointment and payment of a one-time payment (1 million UAH) for service up to 25 years, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153.

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The Ivano-Frankivsk District Administrative Court recognized the inaction of the military unit, which did not pay the serviceman a one-time reward of 1 million UAH for service under the age of 25, as unlawful and ordered to pay him this amount. At the same time, the decision has not yet entered into legal force, as an appeal has been filed against it.

Circumstances of the case

As stated in the case materials No. 300/8569/25, the plaintiff joined the military in March 2024 at the age of under 25. He carried out combat missions and was in the combat zone for a total of 128 days. Later, the serviceman was diagnosed with an illness related to the defense of the Fatherland, after which he was discharged to the reserve due to health reasons.

After discharge, the serviceman applied to his military unit requesting the appointment and payment of a one-time reward of 1 million UAH, as provided by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153. However, the payment was not made, so he turned to the court.

The representative of the military unit requested to deny the claim. He noted that the plaintiff was in the combat zone for only 128 days, i.e., less than six months, and the illness was diagnosed after the Cabinet Resolution No. 153 came into force. In his opinion, this excluded the serviceman's right to receive the reward.

What the court decided

The court noted that according to Cabinet Resolution No. 153, servicemen who participated in combat operations for less than six months but received injuries or illnesses related to the defense of Ukraine are entitled to receive the reward in full.

The court also referred to a separate instruction from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine No. 5601/ud dated September 26, 2025, which provides for an analysis of servicemen, including those discharged, killed, or deceased after February 13, 2025, who did not receive the prescribed reward, and the formation of corresponding control lists.

In conclusion, the court fully satisfied the claim, recognized the inaction of the military unit regarding the non-payment of 1 million UAH as unlawful, and ordered to pay the plaintiff the specified amount. An appeal has been filed against this decision to the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal, so it has not yet entered into legal force.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", the Lviv District Administrative Court concluded that payment of wage arrears to a serviceman in execution of a court decision does not exempt the military unit from the obligation to calculate and pay compensation for loss of part of income due to delayed payments. Such compensation must be paid for the entire period of delay, as its purpose is to restore the purchasing power of income lost due to inflationary processes.