In Kyiv, public transport fares increased from July 15: who is entitled to benefits and discounts

From July 15, the fare in Kyiv increased to 30 hryvnias.

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From July 15, the cost of public transport in Kyiv is 30 UAH.

The new fare will apply for a single trip on the metro, tram, trolleybus, bus, and funicular.

At the same time, electronic tickets purchased before July 14 at the old price of 8 UAH will remain valid until September 14, 2026. After this date, unused trips will be canceled, and their cost will be refunded to the balance of the electronic ticket carrier.

Additionally, from August 1, the capital will introduce a new 90-minute ticket costing 60 UAH. It will allow unlimited transfers on any municipal transport within one and a half hours.

When topping up a transport card with a larger number of trips, discounts are provided:

10–19 trips — 28.90 UAH per trip;

20–29 trips — 27.80 UAH;

30–39 trips — 26.60 UAH;

40–49 trips — 25.50 UAH;

50 trips — 25 UAH.

You can purchase no more than 50 trips at a time, and the total number of trips on a transport card must not exceed 100.

The Kyiv City State Administration assured that the fare increase does not cancel preferential transportation. As before, the costs of free or discounted travel for the relevant categories of citizens will be covered by the city budget.

Who retains the right to preferential travel on municipal transport:

Veterans and combatants: upon presentation of the relevant ID.

Persons with disabilities: according to the conditions for the respective groups.

Retirees by age: with the "Kyiv Resident Card".

Students and pupils: students receive a 50% discount on the monthly pass; schoolchildren have free travel during the school year and special summer tariffs.

Preferential social protection categories: victims of the Chornobyl accident (categories 1 and 2), orphans and children deprived of parental care, as well as members of large families.

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