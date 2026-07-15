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In the Lviv Region, a Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Hitting a 17-Year-Old Girl While Intoxicated

09:34, 15 July 2026
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The court found a 25-year-old resident of Sambir district guilty of fatally hitting a 17-year-old girl while intoxicated.
In the Lviv Region, a Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Hitting a 17-Year-Old Girl While Intoxicated
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In the Lviv region, a driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a fatal traffic accident that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl. He has also been disqualified from driving for 10 years.

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The court found a 25-year-old resident of Sambir district guilty of fatally injuring the teenager while intoxicated and fleeing the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that the accident occurred on the evening of 1 October 2025, in the village of Verkhovtsi, Sambir district. The driver, intoxicated and exceeding the speed limit, struck the 17-year-old girl who was walking along the roadside in his VAZ-2107 vehicle.

According to the prosecutor's office, the road was well-lit, and the victim, who was wearing noticeable clothing and holding a phone with the flashlight on, could have been seen in advance.

Following the accident, the man failed to stop, did not call emergency services, and left the injured girl without assistance. He later hid the damaged car in a friend's yard, covered traces of the collision with old clothes, and continued to consume alcohol, attempting to create the impression that he had only started drinking after the incident.

The girl died at the scene from her injuries. Her body was discovered by her mother, who had gone to search for her after she did not return home. Law enforcement officers located the vehicle and apprehended the driver within a few hours.

The court found the man guilty of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, causing the victim's death, and knowingly leaving a person in danger.

 

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