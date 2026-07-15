30 Years of Insurance Record: When You Can Apply for a Pension and Receive Age-Related Supplements

In 2026, individuals with 30 years of insurance record can retire at the age of 63.

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Ukrainians with 30 years of insurance contributions will not be able to retire at 60 in 2026, as a minimum of 33 years of contributions is required to be granted a pension at this age. However, 30 years of contributions will be sufficient to apply for a pension after reaching 63, as the requirement for this age in 2026 is between 23 and 33 years of contributions.

The pension amount is determined individually. When calculating it, not only the years of insurance contributions are taken into account, but also the official salary from which the unified social contribution was paid. This is why, even with the same 30 years of insurance contributions, the amount of pension payments can differ significantly between individuals.

Once a pension is granted, citizens may also receive age-related supplements. These are awarded to pensioners who have reached 70, 75, and 80 years of age, provided their total pension amount does not exceed UAH 10,340.35. Such supplements are automatically assigned by the Pension Fund upon reaching the respective age.

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