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The Spanish national team defeated France and advanced to the final of the 2026 World Cup

08:22, 15 July 2026
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The Spanish national team became the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup.
The Spanish national team defeated France and advanced to the final of the 2026 World Cup
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The Spanish national team confidently defeated France in the semifinal match and became the first finalist of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (2:0).

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The score was opened by Mikel Oyarzabal, who converted a penalty in the 22nd minute. In the second half, Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage by scoring the final result of the match at the 58th minute – 2:0.

France – Spain – 0:2

Goals: Oyarzabal, 22 pen., Porro, 58.

France: Mendy – Digne (T. Hernandez, 72), Saliba (Lacroix, 30), Upamecano, Koundé – Rabiot (Koné, 46), Camavinga – Barcola (Doué, 57), Olise (Cherki, 72), Dembélé – Mbappé.

Spain: Simón – Cucurella, Laporte, Cubarsí, Porro (Llorente, 84) – Ruiz (Pedri, 78), Rodri – Baeza (Williams, 84), Olmo (Merino, 78), Yamal – Oyarzabal (Torres, 74).

Warnings: Rabiot, 9, Mbappé, 86 – Cucurella, 31

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