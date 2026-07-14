4.4 trillion UAH for defense and $19.2 billion in international aid: Yulia Svyrydenko summed up the government’s work for almost a year

Before the vote on her resignation in the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Svyrydenko summed up the Cabinet’s work for almost a year.

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Yulia Svyrydenko, before the vote in the Verkhovna Rada regarding her resignation as Prime Minister, summed up the work of the Cabinet of Ministers.

She presented a report on the Cabinet’s activities to the members of parliament, outlining the main results achieved during her tenure.

According to Svyrydenko, among the key achievements of the government are the modernization of the energy system, record funding for the security and defense sector, support for frontline territories, as well as attracting significant amounts of international aid.

"Thanks to our heroic energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers, we maintained the energy system during the toughest winter under enemy shelling. We moved from crisis response to systemic energy restructuring. We are preparing the country for the next heating season. Resilience plans are being implemented across Ukraine," Svyrydenko noted.

She also emphasized that funding for security and defense was increased to a record 4.4 trillion UAH. In addition, the government opened a mechanism for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons.

"We raised salaries for teachers, medical workers, and social workers. We expanded support for veterans, families with children, and internally displaced persons," Svyrydenko said.

The head of government also highlighted support for communities near the frontline.

"We strengthened comprehensive support for frontline communities closest to the war. This is our security belt, and throughout the year we paid special attention to them. Over 140 billion UAH was allocated to support communities, infrastructure, business, the agricultural sector, education, and science," she wrote on Telegram.

According to Svyrydenko, the state policy "Made in Ukraine" became one of the factors of the country’s economic growth.

"Its contribution to GDP in 2025 was 0.95 percentage points, all support programs for Ukrainian manufacturers were fully funded. Localization in public procurement has been improved, and expansion of localization to defense procurement is being prepared," Svyrydenko noted.

She also reported the launch of war risk insurance, implementation of programs for recovery and strengthening of energy resilience. According to her, under the "5-7-9" program, 21 thousand affordable loans totaling 101 billion UAH were issued, and 37 manufacturing enterprises have already been built or are under construction in industrial parks.

Svyrydenko also noted the government’s work in attracting international financing.

"We attracted $19.2 billion in international financial support, including a record amount of funding in June. We ensured the launch of the Ukraine Support Loan from the EU to strengthen defense capability and social resilience, a new cooperation program with the IMF, and further financing under the Ukraine Facility mechanism," added Yulia Svyrydenko.

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft resolution 15407 on the resignation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko with 258 votes.

Earlier, Yulia Svyrydenko stated that she resigned due to the need to renew the Cabinet of Ministers. According to her, this decision was made after a conversation with the President of Ukraine.

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