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$20,000 for Disability: Mobilisation Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Kyiv and Kharkiv

20:22, 15 July 2026
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Participants of the scheme promised to prepare forged medical documents and influence the decisions of MSEC officials.
$20,000 for Disability: Mobilisation Evasion Scheme Uncovered in Kyiv and Kharkiv
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Law enforcement officers in Kyiv and Kharkiv have uncovered a group of individuals who, according to the investigation, organised the issuance of fictitious disability status to conscripts for 20,000 US dollars.

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According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the participants in the scheme promised to prepare forged medical documents and influence the decisions of Medical Social Expert Commission (MSEC) officials. This allowed men without medical grounds to obtain a disability group and use it to evade mobilisation.

The investigation indicates that one of the suspects coordinated the scheme's activities and maintained contact with doctors. Another was responsible for finding "clients," receiving money from them, and passing the data to the organiser. A third participant accompanied men to medical institutions and ensured the preparation of the necessary documents.

Law enforcement conducted 44 searches in Kyiv and Kharkiv at the residences of suspects and doctors, as well as in medical institutions. During these actions, medical documentation, mobile phones, computer equipment, money, and other physical evidence were seized.

An analysis of the seized materials identified at least 30 individuals who may have used the illegal disability registration.

Three participants in the scheme have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Preventive measures have already been chosen for two of them: detention with the right to bail and round-the-clock house arrest. The issue of preventive measures for the third suspect is still being decided.

Law enforcement is also checking the possible involvement of other persons, including medical workers, in the scheme.

As previously reported by "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", a family doctor is currently on trial in Kyiv, accused of facilitating a man's illegal exit abroad through the issuance of fictitious disability. According to the prosecutor's office, the doctor helped a healthy patient obtain the third disability group. For this, the patient was fictitiously "treated" in a hospital, and forged medical documents, including X-rays and certificates, were prepared. The doctor received 1,000 US dollars for initiating the registration, with the total cost of the "services" amounting to 6,000 US dollars.

 

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