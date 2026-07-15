UZ appointed an additional high-speed train from Kyiv

The train will depart from Kyiv at 07:00, stop in Rivne from 11:15 to 11:17, and arrive in Lutsk at 12:44.

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"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed an additional Intercity high-speed train No. 755/756 on the Kyiv — Lutsk — Kyiv route. The trips will be operated on July 25 and 26, when the international literary festival "Frontera" will take place in Lutsk.

This year, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will act as the logistics partner of the festival, and the special train was named Frontera Express. Passengers will be able not only to quickly reach the event location but also to immerse themselves in the literary atmosphere during the journey.

The train will depart from Kyiv at 07:00. It will stop in Rivne from 11:15 to 11:17 and arrive in Lutsk at 12:44. On the return trip, the train will depart from Lutsk at 15:49, arrive in Rivne at 17:00, and reach Kyiv at 21:15.

During the trips on board the Frontera Express, poetic pauses with live readings are planned. In addition, passengers on the Saturday Kyiv — Lutsk trip will be able to receive literary gifts from the "Frontera" festival, the "Laboratory" publishing house, and "Ukrzaliznytsia".

UZ noted that previously a Skoda train operated daily on this route, but it is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance and is expected to return to service by the end of the year. For additional trips during the period of increased demand, a Hyundai train was engaged.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing an additional train No. 743/744 on the Kyiv — Lviv — Kyiv route due to high demand on this direction.

The Kyiv — Lviv route remains one of the most popular. Last week, it was used by 21 thousand passengers. The additional Intercity+ high-speed train will run on June 23 and 24. The travel time will be about 6 hours, making it the fastest connection option between the cities.