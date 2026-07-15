  1. In Ukraine

UZ appointed an additional high-speed train from Kyiv

15:16, 15 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The train will depart from Kyiv at 07:00, stop in Rivne from 11:15 to 11:17, and arrive in Lutsk at 12:44.
UZ appointed an additional high-speed train from Kyiv
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed an additional Intercity high-speed train No. 755/756 on the Kyiv — Lutsk — Kyiv route. The trips will be operated on July 25 and 26, when the international literary festival "Frontera" will take place in Lutsk. 

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

This year, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will act as the logistics partner of the festival, and the special train was named Frontera Express. Passengers will be able not only to quickly reach the event location but also to immerse themselves in the literary atmosphere during the journey.

The train will depart from Kyiv at 07:00. It will stop in Rivne from 11:15 to 11:17 and arrive in Lutsk at 12:44. On the return trip, the train will depart from Lutsk at 15:49, arrive in Rivne at 17:00, and reach Kyiv at 21:15.

During the trips on board the Frontera Express, poetic pauses with live readings are planned. In addition, passengers on the Saturday Kyiv — Lutsk trip will be able to receive literary gifts from the "Frontera" festival, the "Laboratory" publishing house, and "Ukrzaliznytsia".

UZ noted that previously a Skoda train operated daily on this route, but it is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance and is expected to return to service by the end of the year. For additional trips during the period of increased demand, a Hyundai train was engaged.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing an additional train No. 743/744 on the Kyiv — Lviv — Kyiv route due to high demand on this direction.

The Kyiv — Lviv route remains one of the most popular. Last week, it was used by 21 thousand passengers. The additional Intercity+ high-speed train will run on June 23 and 24. The travel time will be about 6 hours, making it the fastest connection option between the cities.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The High Council of Justice will continue reviewing the case of judges from Vinnytsia who charged a court fee from a 77-year-old disabled man

The Third Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice disagreed with the refusal to hold judges of the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal Oleksandr Panasyuk, Oleksandr Berehovyi, and Taras Sal accountable.

Martial Law Changed the Rules of Downsizing: The Supreme Court Confirmed the Employer's Right to Change Job Requirements

The Supreme Court confirmed that a newly created position is not required to be offered to an employee during downsizing if they do not meet the employer's established qualification requirements.

The Employer Paid the Employee's Annual Life Insurance: When to Pay Personal Income Tax and Military Levy

The Tax Service clarified how insurance premiums under an annual voluntary life insurance contract for employees are taxed and which income code should be indicated in Appendix 4DF.

Use of Notes by a Witness During Interrogation: Where Is the Boundary Between Personal Memories and Someone Else’s Script

During the interrogation of a witness, the court must determine whether the notes merely restore memory or actually replace the witness's personal recollections.

From International Projects to the High Council of Justice: How Tetiana Tsuviina's Interview in the Ethics Council Took Place

Ethics Council meeting: the review concerns not only the legality of property origin or the accuracy of declarations, but also professional independence, reputation, and the candidate's ability to convincingly explain any circumstances of their biography.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]