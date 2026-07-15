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HCSC Established the Results of the Special Check of 69 Candidates for Judgeships in Local Administrative Courts

17:22, 15 July 2026
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Based on the results of the special check, the Commission did not receive information indicating non-compliance with the requirements for a candidate for the position of local court judge regarding 47 individuals.
HCSC Established the Results of the Special Check of 69 Candidates for Judgeships in Local Administrative Courts
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At the meeting of the Board of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the results of the special check of 69 candidates for judgeships in local administrative courts within the selection announced by the Commission on December 11, 2024, were established.

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Based on the results of the special check on July 14, the Commission did not receive information indicating non-compliance with the requirements for a candidate for the position of local court judge regarding:

Antoniuk Viktoriia Volodymyrivna;

Bevza Mykola Oleksandrovych;

Bilyk Serhii Oleksandrovych;

Volkova Anna Mykolaivna;

Havryliuk Iryna Serhiivna;

Halushko Olha Ihorivna;

Hamor Nataliia Viktorivna;

Hlazkova Anastasiia Olehivna;

Honcharuk Anatolii Mykolaiovych;

Husarova Anastasiia Volodymyrivna;

Zhukova Valeriia Ihorivna;

Kablak Taras Petrovych;

Karpliuk Aliona Ihorivna;

Kykish Sofiia-Mariia Ruslanivna;

Kovcha Attila Laslovych;

Kozakevych Oleksii Serhiiovych;

Kolesnik Maryna Petrivna;

Kormych Borys Anatoliiovych;

Kulava Maryna Ihorivna;

Lovetska Tetiana Vasylivna;

Muradli Aytaj Idris kyzy;

Ovcharenko Mykhailo Borysovych;

Ozerskyi Eduard Eduardovych;

Pashkovskyi Serhii Myronovych;

Petrychenko Yuliia Pavlivna;

Pydonenko Denys Anatoliiovych;

Pros Yuliia Valeriivna;

Rashchenko Yevhen Mykolaiovych;

Rozlutskyi Andrii Mykolaiovych;

Romanska Olesia Serhiivna;

Sadovyi Rostyslav Mykolaiovych;

Svyrida Nataliia Pavlivna;

Seriogin Sviatoslav Vasylovych;

Tarasenko Vitalii Ihorovych;

Tiuftii Yurii Viacheslavovych;

Usenok Yuliia Olehivna;

Filonenko Oleksii Vitaliiovych;

Fomenko Ihor Ivanovych;

Khodorovska Maryna Olehivna;

Khomutovska Oleksandra Oleksandrivna;

Chernish Yevhenii Mykolaiovych;

Chudak Vitalii Mykolaiovych;

Shulha Lesia Mykhailivna;

Shunkina Nataliia Oleksandrivna;

Yakubovych Yurii Petrovych;

Yakuta Ihor Oleksandrovych;

Yakushev Roman Serhiiovych.

Take into account during interviews with the competition winners for vacant local court judge positions the information obtained from the special check that may indicate non-compliance with the requirements for a candidate for the position of local court judge regarding:

Avdoshyn Mykyta Serhiiovych;

Vasilevska Antonina Stanislavivna;

Dankova Yevheniia Mykolaivna;

Dvoryanyn Iryna Yuriivna;

Dovhopolov Artem Oleksandrovych;

Zabolotna Halyna Ihorivna;

Kapatsyn Kateryna Serhiivna;

Kyrillov Mykyta Serhiiovych;

Kolomatska Olena Serhiivna;

Kuvshynov Oleksii Dmytrovych;

Kuchma Diana Mykolaivna;

Lavrova Viktoriia Volodymyrivna;

Leontiuk Ilona Ivanivna;

Moskal Ihor Oleksandrovych;

Omelchenko Andrii Volodymyrovych;

Perevertak Volodymyr Valentynovych;

Sadovskyi Markian Vasylovych;

Skliar Liudmyla Yaroslavivna;

Smokin Pavlo Oleksandrovych;

Stusenko Yuliia Anatoliivna;

Shvets Nataliia Oleksandrivna.

Recognize as not meeting the requirements for a candidate for the position of local court judge and terminate participation in the selection Berzin Serhii Liudvygovych.

The HCSC reminded that on April 1, 2026, the Commission approved the overall results of the qualification exam with specialization in local administrative court passed by candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed the intention to be transferred to other local courts. 263 candidates for the position of local administrative court judge who scored the passing mark on the qualification exam were admitted to the special check. 

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