Bills and tariffs will become accessible to people with disabilities: The Cabinet of Ministers obliged providers to use Braille and sign language

People with disabilities will be able to receive universal electronic communication services on equal access terms, and special equipment for this will be provided at the expense of state funds.

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On July 8, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 895 "On Approval of the Procedure for Facilitating the Receipt of Universal Electronic Communication Services by Consumers Who Are Persons with Disabilities, and the Implementation of Measures to Facilitate the Provision of Appropriate Terminal Equipment and Special Means That Improve Equal Access, Including, if Necessary, Speech Recognition and Synthesis, Funded by State Funds."

The document was developed in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Electronic Communications" taking into account the requirements of the European Electronic Communications Code.

Access to electronic communications today is a necessary condition for using state digital services, remote education, medical services, and other important digital interaction tools. Therefore, ensuring equal access to such services is becoming increasingly important.

What the new Procedure changes

The new Procedure comprehensively defines the specifics of receiving universal electronic communication services by persons with disabilities.

The document establishes the obligations of providers to ensure the accessibility of their services and defines the mechanism for facilitating the provision of appropriate terminal equipment and special means to persons with disabilities at the expense of state funds.

Providers must ensure service accessibility

Providers of electronic communication services must ensure equal access to their services, create accessible websites, mobile applications, support services, and service centers. In addition, web resources must comply with the state accessibility standard requirements for persons with various types of impairments.

Furthermore, the Procedure establishes that in case of limited technical capability to provide access to the electronic communication network at a fixed location during contract conclusion and provision of universal electronic communication services, priority is given to consumers who are persons with disabilities.

Information must be provided in accessible formats

The document stipulates that information about services, tariffs, and contract terms must be clear and accessible to consumers with various types of disabilities.

For this purpose, simplified language, easy-to-read formats, subtitles, Ukrainian sign language, Braille, as well as other accessible text formats may be used.

The procedure for providing bills and other information to persons with visual impairments is also regulated.

Special equipment and assistive devices will be provided at the expense of state funds

The resolution provides for measures to facilitate the provision of persons with disabilities with appropriate terminal equipment and special means that improve equal access to universal electronic communication services. Such provision, as well as compensation for self-purchased devices, will be carried out in accordance with the legislation at the expense of state funds.

Special attention is given to the requirements for terminal equipment for persons with visual, hearing, speech, musculoskeletal, and cognitive impairments.

Depending on the user's needs, specialized software, voice control functions, video communication using sign language, speech recognition and synthesis technologies, and other means ensuring equal access to electronic communications may be applied.

Requirements for terminal equipment are defined

A separate section of the Procedure is dedicated to the requirements for equipment that will provide access to universal electronic communication services.

Depending on the type of impairment, it should support, among other things, screen reading programs, image magnification, video communication using Ukrainian sign language, voice control, as well as speech synthesis and recognition technologies.

Thus, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 895 comprehensively regulates the procedure for providing persons with disabilities with universal electronic communication services. The document establishes new requirements for the accessibility of digital services, methods of informing consumers, provision of special equipment, and its functional characteristics.

The resolution comes into force two years after its official publication, giving electronic communication service providers time to prepare for compliance with the new requirements.

We also remind that the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" previously reported on the launch by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of a new stage of digitalization of state services using AI assistants in CNAPs.

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