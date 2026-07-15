Court Recognized Two Goldfish as Rights-Holding Beings and Ordered Their Removal from Sushi Restaurant

The court stated that the goldfish Fede and Magui are beings with legal rights, not merely property.

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In Argentina, a court in Buenos Aires has recognised two goldfish, rescued from a small aquarium outside a sushi restaurant, as beings with legal rights. This decision sets a precedent in animal protection, as reported by CNN.

The goldfish, named Fede and Magui, were kept in a 40-litre glass aquarium outside the sushi restaurant. They were routinely exposed to direct sunlight, traffic noise, and various weather conditions.

An Argentine animal shelter, along with animal protection organisations Jaulas Vacías and Empty Cages, filed a lawsuit, arguing that the conditions in which the fish were kept violated the country's animal cruelty laws.

Matias Trufero, the organisations' lawyer, stated, "Anyone passing by and stopping to look could see that these conditions were unsuitable for the fish."

The appeal to the court was based on Argentina's Law No. 14.346, which prohibits cruelty and abuse towards animals. The plaintiffs sought not only to rehome the fish but also to have them recognised as "subjects of law," thereby granting them legal rights rather than treating them as mere property. The court upheld these requests.

With the assistance of aquatic animal specialists, Fede and Magui were relocated from the restaurant to a 2,500-litre aquarium at the home of Carlos Jose Aga, an expert who volunteered to care for them.

Aga likened keeping two fish in a small display aquarium to "roughly the same as putting two polar bears in a cage inside a sauna."

He further explained that fish are particularly sensitive to environmental changes, comparing them to astronauts.

"They travel in their own environment with careful control of all vital parameters, and when arriving at a new place, these conditions must be reproduced with great precision to avoid imbalance that can lead to a decrease in their immunity," he said.

According to Reuters, this ruling is considered one of the first in Argentina to directly acknowledge fish as sentient beings deserving of legal protection. It could potentially open the door for similar cases involving animals kept in inadequate conditions.

However, Matias Trufero clarified that the decision does not constitute a ban on keeping pet fish.

"Keeping fish in an aquarium itself is not illegal. However, it is illegal to keep them in conditions that cause cruelty or suffering," he explained.

He added that violations could include insufficient space, lack of food, or other forms of improper care.

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