What Will Happen to Trips on Transport Cards After the Fare Increase in Kyiv?

What will happen to unused trips on the transport card after the tariff changes.

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In Kyiv, after the change in fares for public transport, users of transport cards need to pay attention to the balance of unused trips.

Recall that since July 15, a single ride on Kyiv's public transport costs 30 UAH.

All trips remaining on the transport card must be used by September 15. However, if there are unused trips left on September 15, they will not be canceled. Their value will be converted into a monetary equivalent and credited to the Wallet of the transport card. These funds can then be used to pay for rides at the new tariffs.

For example, if on September 15 there are 10 trips left on the card, purchased at 6.50 UAH each, 65 UAH will be transferred to the Wallet.

To purchase new trips using funds from the Wallet, you need to:

open the Kyiv Digital app;

go to the "Transport Card" section;

select "My Card";

open "My Wallet";

click "Purchase trips".

The money will be deducted from the Wallet balance.

To use the Wallet on the digital transport card, you need to update the Kyiv Digital app to the latest version.

If you need to purchase a pass, student card, or other product using funds from the Wallet, you should contact technical support:

by email: [email protected];

by phone: (044) 366-55-55, (044) 366-81-36;

in person at: 12-A Kosmichna St., office 108 (KP GIOC appeals processing department).



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