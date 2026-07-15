Dangerous Melons Brought to Ternopil: Nitrate Content Exceeded by Two Times

In Ternopil, 500 kg of melons were not allowed for sale due to excessive nitrate content

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Ternopil, laboratory testing of a batch of melons delivered from Izmail revealed an excess of the permissible nitrate content: 184.4 mg/kg compared to the norm of up to 90 mg/kg. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Ternopil region.

It is noted that the contaminated melons were detected on 11 July. As a result, 500 kg of the product was withheld from sale.

"We urge residents of the region to buy food products only from authorised trading places where they undergo mandatory veterinary-sanitary control and laboratory testing," the agency stated.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBER, WhatsApp, Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.