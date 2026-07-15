In Kyiv: Driver Punished for Using Public Transport Lane in Front of Police

In the capital, a traffic violator was held accountable.

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In the Pechersky district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers penalised the driver of a Ford car for violating traffic rules by driving in the public transport lane.

According to the Kyiv Patrol Police, officers held a preventive conversation with the driver to prevent future infractions and issued a fine under Part 3 of Article 122 (Driving in the Public Transport Lane) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences (CUAO).

Under Article 122 of the CUAO, the fine for this offence is 680 UAH.

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