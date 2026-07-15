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Volodymyr Zelensky to Meet Mykhailo Fedorov Before Presenting New Cabinet Composition

15:42, 15 July 2026
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The meeting will take place on the eve of the presentation of candidates for the new government composition at the "Servant of the People" faction meeting.
Volodymyr Zelensky to Meet Mykhailo Fedorov Before Presenting New Cabinet Composition
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President VolodymyrZelenskyy announced that he would hold a meeting with Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the leadership of the Ukrainian army before the Servant of the People faction meeting.

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The faction meeting, where prime ministerial candidate Serhiy Koretskyi will present his team, is scheduled for the evening of 15 July.

According to the President, key priorities include establishing effective cooperation between the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence, resolving issues related to the activities of the Territorial Defence and Joint Forces, and strengthening air defence.

"On this matter, I will also have a conversation today with the leadership of our army, as well as with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. All this will happen before the faction meeting. Unity is our great strength," Zelenskyy stated.

The President also identified the development of the defence-industrial complex as a priority of state policy.

"Our defence-industrial complex aims to protect our sky, and not only the sky; we are engaged in this. We urgently need to move quickly in one direction, without any politics — towards forcing Russia to end the war. At least to a ceasefire," the Head of State noted.

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yuliya Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, along with the entire Cabinet, during a parliamentary plenary session on 14 July.

According to parliamentary sources, a package of candidates for ministerial positions may be formed by the end of the day. The Rada plans to soon address the appointment of the new Cabinet.

Possible structural changes include the division of certain ministries.

In particular, the division of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture into separate departments is being discussed:

  • Ministry of Economy and Ecology;

  • Ministry of Agrarian Policy, which may be headed by Taras Vysotskyi.

The Ministry of Recovery may also be divided, with the separate creation of:

  • Ministry of Regions, which may be headed by Vitaliy Bezgyn;

  • Ministry of Infrastructure.

Additionally, parliament is discussing the possibility of creating a separate Ministry for Internally Displaced Persons.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Koretskyi is among the possible candidates for the new prime minister position.

It should be noted that no official decisions have yet been made regarding the composition of the new government or candidates for ministerial positions.

 

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