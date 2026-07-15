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Red Mark in "Armiya+": Why a Status of Absence from Service May Appear

17:40, 15 July 2026
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This mark means that the system has received information from authorized bodies about the fact of unauthorized absence from the military unit.
Red Mark in "Armiya+": Why a Status of Absence from Service May Appear
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The "Armiya+" app has clarified the meaning of the red mark "Recorded absence from service," which may appear in the "Army ID" section.

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As explained by the Ivano-Frankivsk Territorial Recruitment Centre, this status indicates that the system has received information from authorised bodies regarding an unauthorised absence from a military unit.

"Armiya+" noted that data synchronisation and updates are currently in progress. Consequently, in some instances, the status may be displayed with a delay or be outdated.

Users are advised to update the app to version 3.2.2 or newer, log out of their account and log in again, and then wait approximately 15 minutes for the system to complete data synchronisation.

If the mark persists after these steps, servicemen who are still serving are advised to contact their immediate commander. Those who are actually in a status of unauthorised absence should contact the Military Law Enforcement Service.

Should the information in the app still not reflect reality after all checks, "Armiya+" recommends contacting the app's support service.

As previously reported by the "Sudovo-Yurydychna Hazeta" (Judicial-Legal Newspaper), in the Vinnytsia region, a court found a serviceman guilty of repeated unauthorised absence from his place of service during martial law and intentional non-compliance with a court decision. The individual was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

After criminal proceedings were initiated, the man expressed his intention to continue military service in a different military unit. In December 2025, the Tyvriv District Court released him from criminal liability for the previous incident, obliging him to report to the designated military unit to continue service no later than 72 hours after the court decision came into legal effect.

However, as the court established, the serviceman failed to comply. After the court decision became legally binding, he again failed to report to his place of service without valid reasons and remained absent from the military unit until 4 May 2026, when he was located by law enforcement officers.

 

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