How Civilians Can Sign a Motivational Contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine — Step-by-Step Instructions

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Signing a Military Service Contract in Ukraine: A Guide for Civilians and Active Personnel

Civilians wishing to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine must complete several stages to sign a service contract. For active service members, the procedure is more streamlined, commencing with the submission of a report.

The Kharkiv Territorial Recruitment Centre and Social Protection (TRC and SP) explains that the initial step for civilians is to identify and select a vacancy within the Armed Forces of Ukraine that aligns with their skills. Vacancies can be located through various channels:

The Unified Vacancy Portal for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

The "Reserve+" application;

Direct contact with a Ukrainian Army Recruitment Centre or a military unit;

General job search platforms.

Upon selecting a vacancy, a recruiter or a representative from the military unit will contact the candidate.

The subsequent stage involves an interview with the unit. This provides an opportunity to clarify job responsibilities, the location and conditions of service, rotation procedures, training prospects, and the unit's expectations of the prospective service member.

A professional and psychological assessment is also mandatory.

Following the interview, the military unit will issue a letter of consent or a recommendation letter, confirming the candidate's suitability for a specific position. With this consent, the candidate then applies to an Armed Forces Recruitment Centre or TRC and SP to compile a personal file and be referred for a military-medical commission (MMC).

In some instances, additional security checks may be conducted.

Required Documents for Contract Signing

Before applying to the Recruitment Centre or TRC and SP, candidates must prepare the following documents:

A copy of their passport or ID card and Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN);

A certificate of no criminal record or its clearance;

An autobiography in both printed and handwritten versions;

Copies of educational documents;

A certificate detailing family composition and place of registration or actual residence;

A certificate of employment;

A service reference from their place of work or study (if available);

A military ID or draft card (for those already registered);

Two photographs sized 9×12 cm.

After receiving a positive conclusion from the MMC and successfully passing all necessary checks, the final service conditions are agreed upon, including the position, military unit, and deployment date.

Once all stages are completed, the contract is signed. If the candidate has no military service experience within the last 10 years, they will undergo basic general military training (BGMT), which currently lasts 51 days.

Professional training in the chosen specialty, lasting from 14 days, and an adaptation course within the military unit, lasting 14 days, are also provided. Following training, the service member reports to their unit and commences service in the assigned position.

How Active Service Members Can Sign a New Contract

For active service members, the procedure is shorter, beginning with the submission of a report to conclude a new contract. This report can be submitted in paper form or via the "Army+" application. The report's consideration should not exceed 14 days from the date of submission.

If the report is approved and the service member remains in their current unit, the contract is signed. In cases involving a change of military unit, additional approval for the transfer is required.

As previously reported by the Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Ministry of Defence Order No. 232, dated 29 June 2026, which came into force on 30 June 2026, introduced a new additional allowance (rear bonus) of UAH 10,000 per month for service members performing service duties who are not eligible for other, higher combat payments. This payment has been effective since 1 June 2026.