Garden Under Threat: What to Do to Preserve the Harvest in Hot Weather

High temperatures accelerate the life cycle of most pest insects: aphids, spider mites, and thrips reproduce faster specifically in dry, hot weather.

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High temperatures pose a significant challenge to garden and orchard plants in Ukraine. The heat rapidly dries out the soil, while simultaneously increasing pest activity. This period sees a substantial rise in the risk of crop loss, making timely plant protection crucial.

Pest insects reproduce more quickly in hot weather. Aphids, spider mites, and thrips are particularly active in dry, high-temperature conditions. Concurrently, plants suffering from moisture deficiency weaken, becoming less resistant to damage.

Experts note that water deficiency can present symptoms similar to those caused by pests: leaves may yellow, curl, or lose firmness. Therefore, it is essential to determine the true cause of the problem before applying any treatment.

Early Detection and Inspection

Regular plant inspection helps prevent significant crop losses. During hot weather, particular attention should be paid to:

The underside of leaves, where aphids and spider mites frequently hide.

Sticky residue on leaves and stems, which may indicate the presence of aphids.

Small, light spots or webbing between leaves – signs of spider mite activity.

The earlier a problem is detected, the fewer treatments will be required to protect the plants effectively.

Effective Treatment Strategies

A common mistake made by gardeners is treating plants only once. Some pests may remain in egg form, leading to a new generation emerging after the initial treatment's effects have worn off.

For effective protection, it is recommended to repeat treatments after a specified period. It is also important to avoid consistently using the same product, as pests can develop resistance to active substances.

Proper Watering Techniques During Heatwaves

During hot periods, not only pest protection but also a correct watering

regime is vital. Gardeners are advised to:

Water plants early in the morning or in the evening when evaporation is minimal.

Water less frequently but more abundantly, allowing moisture to penetrate deeper to the roots.

Utilise mulch, which helps retain moisture and protects the root system from overheating.

Watering during peak sun hours may be less effective due to the rapid evaporation of a significant portion of the water.

The Role of Prevention

Prevention also plays an important role. Regular mowing of grass, proper care of bushes, and loosening the soil help create less favourable conditions for pest spread.

Systematic garden care reduces the risk of crop loss, conserves water, and minimises the need for excessive use of plant protection products.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, hot weather is forecast for Ukraine in the coming days. High temperatures can negatively affect health, particularly in the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses.