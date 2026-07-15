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Mykhailo Fedorov Confirms Departure as Minister of Defence

21:29, 15 July 2026
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Fedorov named the main results of his work in office.
Mykhailo Fedorov Confirms Departure as Minister of Defence
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MykhailoFedorov has confirmed his departure from the position of Minister of Defence, summarising the achievements during his tenure at the head of the defence department.

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"It was a great honour to serve the Ukrainian people as Minister of Defence," Fedorov stated.

He noted that during his time in office, his team successfully implemented several key projects. These include increased drone procurement, reform of the defence procurement system, the launch of support programmes for drone units, the signing of a contract for Gripen fighter jets, and the initiation of missile purchases for Patriot systems. Additionally, mechanisms were established to attract investment into the defence-industrial complex and integrate artificial intelligence technologies within the defence sector.

However, Fedorov acknowledged that some objectives remained unfulfilled. These comprise the complete transformation of the Ministry of Defence to NATO standards, the transfer of all procurements to a tender system, and the cultivation of a culture of accountability for decisions made.

Despite his departure, Fedorov affirmed his commitment to his overarching mission.

He emphasised, "I will continue to work for the mission with which I previously came to the Ministry of Defence — to defeat the enemy with asymmetry, speed of innovation, and strength of organisation. More to come."

Earlier, Members of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had informed deputies of his intention to nominate Ihor Klymenko for the position of Minister of Defence.

Deputies also named probable candidates for several other positions in the new Cabinet.

 

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