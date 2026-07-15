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Ihor Klymenko May Head the Ministry of Defence: What Is Known About Personnel Changes in the Government

20:16, 15 July 2026
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Mykhailo Fedorov will leave the position of Minister of Defense, and several ministries may be headed by new leaders.
Ihor Klymenko May Head the Ministry of Defence: What Is Known About Personnel Changes in the Government
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed deputies during a "Servant of the People" faction meeting that he would submit Ihor Klymenko's candidacy for the position of Minister of Defence. Members of Parliament reported this after the meeting.

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Mykhailo Fedorov is set to vacate the position of Minister of Defence, with Ihor Klymenko taking over the defence department. Mykhailo Fedorov has confirmed his departure from the role and

has reflected on his tenure leading the department.

Furthermore, parliamentary sources indicate that the new government may include:

  • Vsevolod Chentsov — Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration;

  • Vitaliy Kim — Minister for Veterans Affairs;

  • Denys Maslov — Minister of Justice;

  • Vitaliy Bezgin — Minister of Communities and Territories;

  • Mykola Kalashnyk — Minister of Infrastructure and Recovery;

  • Ivan Vyhivskyi — Minister of Internal Affairs.

Other government members are expected to retain their positions.

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Yuliya Svyrydenko from the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine, which entails the resignation of the entire Cabinet of

Ministers. Numerous sources suggest that Serhiy Koretskyi will be her successor.

 

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