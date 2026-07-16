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Traveling by train to Poland — border control may now be conducted on another route during the trip

08:32, 16 July 2026
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Passengers of another international train to Poland will be able to undergo border and customs control en route.
Traveling by train to Poland — border control may now be conducted on another route during the trip
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The government has expanded the possibilities for conducting border and customs control on international passenger trains between Ukraine and Poland. From now on, the experimental project will cover an additional route, and control procedures can be carried out not only while the trains are moving but also during their stops at certain stations. These changes are expected to make crossing the state border faster and more convenient for passengers.

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The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 921, which amended paragraph 5 of the Procedure for implementing the experimental project regarding the specifics of organizing and conducting border and customs control during the movement of passenger trains.

Which routes are covered by the experimental project

According to the changes, the experimental project will be implemented on international railway routes Ukraine — Republic of Poland — Ukraine through two border stations:

  • Yahodyn — with border and customs control conducted during the movement of trains on the section Kovel — Yahodyn — Kovel;
  • Mostyska-2 — with border and customs control conducted during the movement of trains on the section Lviv — Mostyska-2 — Lviv.

Thus, the government has extended the experiment not only to the route through Yahodyn but also to the direction through Mostyska-2.

Where border and customs control can now be conducted

The resolution also provides that border and customs control may be carried out:

  • during the movement of passenger trains;
  • during their stops at the stations Kovel, Mostyska-2, Lviv, and Yahodyn.

Control will be conducted in accordance with technological schemes for the passage of persons, vehicles, and goods crossing the state border of Ukraine.

What else the resolution changed

The document restates the first paragraph of paragraph 5 of the Procedure in a new version. Accordingly, the previous second to fourth paragraphs of this section are now considered the fifth to seventh paragraphs.

The resolution introduces changes to the procedure for implementing the experimental project regarding the specifics of organizing and conducting border and customs control during the movement of international passenger trains between Ukraine and Poland.

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