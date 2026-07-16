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New Contracts in the Defense Forces: How to Choose a Service Direction and Apply through Reserve+

14:08, 16 July 2026
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Reserve+ users have already submitted over 2,000 applications indicating their desire to sign a new contract.
New Contracts in the Defense Forces: How to Choose a Service Direction and Apply through Reserve+
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In the Reserve+ app, conscripts can apply for vacancies for which new contracts are signed in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

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As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the service allows you to choose a service direction, view available vacancies, and immediately notify a recruiter of the desire to sign a contract with a specified service term. New contracts provide clear terms of service and a guaranteed right to deferment after its completion.

You can apply in the "Vacancies" section of the Reserv+ app.

Currently, three types of contracts are available:

  • The infantry-assault contract is intended for infantrymen, assault troops, combat medics, gunners, mechanic-drivers, and other designated combat positions with the highest risks. The service term is 14 months for civilians, 10 months for active servicemen, and from six months for military personnel discharged during the special period.
  • The combat contract is available for electronic warfare specialists, operators of ground robotic complexes, artillerymen, and other combat specialties. The service term under it is 24 months.
  • The basic contract is intended for other service directions, including the possibility of holding rear positions. Its term is also 24 months.

After completing the contract, the serviceman receives a guaranteed right to deferment from mobilization. The basic deferment period is six months. If the serviceman served before 2022, an additional one month of deferment is granted for each full year of such service.

For servicemen who signed the infantry-assault contract, additional guarantees are provided: three months are added to the deferment for each month of combat missions performed, as well as six months for each year of service after 2022. For combat and basic contracts, one additional month of deferment is granted for every 30 days of combat missions performed.

To apply, you need to open the "Vacancies" section, select the appropriate vacancy from the list of new contracts, mark the desire to sign a new contract in the response form, and submit the application. After that, the recruiter will contact the candidate, who will undergo an interview. If the decision is positive, the contract is signed offline.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, civilians who decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine must go through several stages to sign a motivational contract. For active servicemen, the procedure is shorter and begins with submitting a report.

Based on the interview results, the military unit issues a consent letter or a recommendation letter. It confirms that the candidate is ready to be accepted for a specific position. After that, with the consent of the military unit, the candidate contacts the Armed Forces Recruitment Center or the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center to form a personal file and be sent for a military medical commission (MMC).

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