  1. In Ukraine

A submission for the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

14:11, 16 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A submission from Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi regarding the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers, including the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers, has been submitted to the Rada.
A submission for the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the receipt in parliament of a submission from the new Serhiy Koretskyi, Prime Minister, regarding the appointment of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers of the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

In particular, the following candidates have been submitted for parliamentary consideration:

Denys Shmyhal — for the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

Tetyana Berezhna — for the position of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

Vsevolod Chentsov — for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

Vitaliy Bezgyn — for the position of Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

Matviy Bidny — for the position of Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

Andriy Butenko — for the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

Ivan Vyhivskyi — for the position of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Taras Vysotskyi — for the position of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Mykola Kalashnyk — for the position of Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

Vitaliy Kim — for the position of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Kravchenko — for the position of Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;

Viktor Liashko — for the position of Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Serhiy Marchenko — for the position of Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Denys Maslov — for the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Denys Ulyutin — for the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

Oksana Ferchuk — for the position of Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Recall, the Verkhovna Rada on July 16 supported draft resolution 15414 on the appointment of Serhiy Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Rada dismissed Yuliia Svyrydenko from the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine. Along with her, the entire Cabinet resigned.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Prosecutor of the Luhansk Special Prosecutor's Office Oleg Pohrebny was dismissed for connections with a case figure and lying in the integrity declaration

The High Council of Justice dismissed prosecutor Oleg Pohrebny for extraneous connections and a false integrity declaration.

Demobilization for Contract Soldiers, Remote Military Medical Commissions, and Financial Support for the Wounded Until Discharge: Proposed Changes in the Verkhovna Rada

Can a serviceman count on financial stability if treatment lasts more than a year? The initiative proposes maintaining financial support until discharge, regardless of the rehabilitation period.

The Supreme Court Distinguishes Between Penalty and Interest on Advance Payment in a Case Concerning Supply of Goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Supreme Court returned for review a case regarding the recovery of interest on prepayment for defense products.

Major Housing Repairs, Ramp Installations, and Shelter Repairs Are Not VAT Exempt

The State Tax Service explained in which cases major housing repairs, installation of ramps, and shelter repairs are not exempt from VAT, even if the works are funded from the budget.

The Pension Fund Tried to Challenge the Occupational Nature of a Doctor's Death from COVID-19: What the Supreme Court Decided

The Supreme Court clarified who decides whether a medical worker's death from COVID-19 is related to the performance of professional duties.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]