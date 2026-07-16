A submission for the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A submission from Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi regarding the appointment of the new Cabinet of Ministers, including the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers, has been submitted to the Rada.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the receipt in parliament of a submission from the new Serhiy Koretskyi, Prime Minister, regarding the appointment of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers of the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In particular, the following candidates have been submitted for parliamentary consideration:

Denys Shmyhal — for the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

Tetyana Berezhna — for the position of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

Vsevolod Chentsov — for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

Vitaliy Bezgyn — for the position of Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

Matviy Bidny — for the position of Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

Andriy Butenko — for the position of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

Ivan Vyhivskyi — for the position of Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Taras Vysotskyi — for the position of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Mykola Kalashnyk — for the position of Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

Vitaliy Kim — for the position of Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Kravchenko — for the position of Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;

Viktor Liashko — for the position of Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Serhiy Marchenko — for the position of Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Denys Maslov — for the position of Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Denys Ulyutin — for the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

Oksana Ferchuk — for the position of Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Recall, the Verkhovna Rada on July 16 supported draft resolution 15414 on the appointment of Serhiy Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Rada dismissed Yuliia Svyrydenko from the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine. Along with her, the entire Cabinet resigned.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.