Former citizens of Ukraine may be allowed to return their passport without relocation and exams

Bill No. 15410 eliminates gaps that arose after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and establishes a simplified procedure for restoring citizenship for certain categories of persons.

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After the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute, the parliament proposes to take the next step – to simplify the return of Ukrainian citizenship for those who were already citizens of Ukraine but at some point lost it. Bill No. 15410 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the possibility of restoring Ukrainian citizenship without the mandatory relocation to permanent residence in Ukraine for a certain category of persons.

The authors of the document explain that the bill is intended to bring legislation in line with the new model of multiple citizenship introduced by Law No. 4502-IX and to eliminate the legal gap that remained after its adoption.

The institute of multiple citizenship: why new changes were needed

The adoption of Bill No. 15410 is directly related to the reform of citizenship legislation. The institute of multiple citizenship was introduced in Ukraine from January 16, 2026. Law No. 4502-IX changed the state's approach to cases of simultaneous belonging of a person to the citizenship of Ukraine and other states. In particular, the law provided that acquiring citizenship of certain states, determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, by a citizen of Ukraine is no longer an unconditional basis for losing Ukrainian citizenship. A simplified procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship by citizens of such states was also established.

Recall that multiple citizenship is allowed only in cases provided by law, including when:

a child simultaneously acquires citizenship of Ukraine and another state by birth

a child-citizen of Ukraine acquires the citizenship of their adoptive parents in case of adoption by foreigners

a citizen of Ukraine automatically acquires another citizenship as a result of marriage to a foreigner

a citizen of Ukraine after 18 years automatically acquires citizenship of another state according to its laws if the citizen has not received a document confirming such citizenship

a citizen of Ukraine acquires citizenship of a state whose citizens have the right to acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner.

The list of states whose citizenship can be combined with Ukrainian citizenship is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Currently, a list of five countries has been approved – USA, Canada, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic. This list may change.

Why the changes were necessary

Before the adoption of the law on multiple citizenship, Ukrainians who acquired citizenship of another state effectively lost Ukrainian citizenship. As a result, a significant number of people who continued to maintain ties with Ukraine and lived abroad found themselves outside the legal framework of Ukrainian citizenship. After the change in state policy, the situation changed.

Law No. 4502-IX provided that acquiring citizenship of certain states is no longer a basis for losing Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, for persons who terminated citizenship earlier, current legislation still provides a general procedure for its restoration. It is this inconsistency that is proposed to be eliminated.

What Bill No. 15410 proposes

The bill provides several important innovations. It will no longer be necessary to return to permanent residence in Ukraine. Currently, Article 10 of the Law "On Citizenship of Ukraine" provides that a person who, after termination of Ukrainian citizenship, acquired foreign citizenship, can be restored in citizenship only after returning to Ukraine for permanent residence.

Bill No. 15410 proposes to establish an exception. If a person: previously held Ukrainian citizenship, is now a citizen of a state whose citizens can acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner, has submitted an application for restoration, and has submitted a declaration recognizing themselves as a citizen of Ukraine, they can be registered as a citizen of Ukraine regardless of whether they permanently reside abroad or are in Ukraine.

A separate procedure will apply to such persons

The project also proposes to amend Article 10 of the Law. The declaration of recognition of oneself only as a citizen of Ukraine is proposed to be excluded from the general restoration procedure. Instead, for the relevant category of persons, a separate special procedure will be introduced, which will be regulated by Article 10¹ of the Law.

Another fundamental change concerns the requirements currently applied to persons acquiring Ukrainian citizenship. As stated in the explanatory note, for former citizens of Ukraine who want to restore citizenship, it is proposed not to apply the requirements regarding: passing an exam on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, passing an exam on the history of Ukraine, confirming the level of proficiency in the state language. The authors of the document explain this by the fact that such persons have already been in Ukrainian citizenship and have a stable legal and historical connection with the state.

Who will be able to use the simplified procedure

The proposed changes will not apply to all former citizens of Ukraine. The simplified procedure will apply only to persons who are citizens of states whose citizens can acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner. The list of such states will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. When forming it, as now, membership of the state in the European Union and the application of sanctions against Russia in connection with armed aggression against Ukraine will be taken into account.

Why this does not mean automatic restoration of citizenship for everyone

Despite the significant simplification of the procedure, the bill does not provide for automatic restoration of citizenship. Persons wishing to use the new rules must submit an appropriate application and undergo a check for the absence of grounds defined by law that prevent acquisition or restoration of Ukrainian citizenship.

In addition, the bill does not change special rules regarding persons who have citizenship of an aggressor state or other states whose citizens cannot acquire Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified manner. Additional requirements regarding the termination of foreign citizenship will continue to apply to them.

If the bill is adopted, former citizens of Ukraine who currently live abroad and are citizens of certain states will have the opportunity to restore Ukrainian citizenship without the need to arrange relocation to Ukraine for permanent residence and to retake exams on the Constitution, history of Ukraine, and the state language.

Thus, Bill No. 15410 effectively continues the reform initiated after the introduction of the multiple citizenship institute and is aimed at simplifying the return to Ukrainian citizenship of persons who already had a stable legal connection with the state.

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