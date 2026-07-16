The Verkhovna Rada approved the new Cabinet: who joined the government

Who joined Serhiy Koretskyi's new government.

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On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. Recall that on July 16, the parliament supported draft resolution 15414 on the appointment of Serhiy Koretskyi as Prime Minister of Ukraine. 289 people's deputies voted in favor.

The Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs will not be voted on today.

In particular, the parliament voted for the appointment of:

Denys Shmyhal — as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

— as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine; Tetyana Berezhna — as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

— as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine; Vsevolod Chentsov — as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

— as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine; Vitaliy Bezgin — as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

— as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine; Matviy Bidny — as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine; Andriy Butenko — as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine; Ivan Vyhivskyi — as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Taras Vysotskyi — as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine; Mykola Kalashnyk — as Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

— as Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine; Vitaliy Kim — as Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

— as Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine; Oleksandr Kravchenko — as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine; Viktor Liashko — as Minister of Health of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Health of Ukraine; Serhiy Marchenko — as Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Finance of Ukraine; Denys Maslov — as Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Justice of Ukraine; Denys Ulyutin — as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

— as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine; Oksana Ferchuk — as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

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